Watch WHITECHAPEL's Full Set From Summer Breeze 2024; Pro-Shot Video

On August 16, Whitechapel performed at Summer Breeze 2024 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany. ARTE Concert has uploaded professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set, which can be viewed below.

Setlist (as per Setlist.fm):

"Let Me Burn"

"Forgiveness Is Weakness"

"Brimstone"

"We Are One"

"Black Bear"

"Prostatic Fluid Asphyxiation"

"Possession"

"Ear To Ear"

"This Is Exile"

"A Bloodsoaked Symphony"

"I, Dementia"

"Our Endless War"

"The Saw Is The Law"

Whitechapel will join Lorna Shore on their upcoming North American tour with Kublai Khan TX and Sanguisugabogg this September/October.

Tour dates:

September

19 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

20 - Toronto, ON - History

21 - Moon Township, PA - UPMC Events Center

22 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Special Events Center

24 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

25 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

27 - Louder Than Life Fest - Louisville, KY*

28 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

29 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

30 - The Midland Theatre - Kansas City, MO*

October

2 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

3 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

4 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

5 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

7 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

8 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

10 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

12 - Aftershock Fest - Sacramento, CA*

14 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

15 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

18 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

19 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

22 - Chicago, IL - Radius

23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

24 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora*

25 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

27 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

28 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

30 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

* Not A Live Nation Date