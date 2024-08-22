Watch WHITECHAPEL's Full Set From Summer Breeze 2024; Pro-Shot Video
August 22, 2024, 15 minutes ago
On August 16, Whitechapel performed at Summer Breeze 2024 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany. ARTE Concert has uploaded professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set, which can be viewed below.
Setlist (as per Setlist.fm):
"Let Me Burn"
"Forgiveness Is Weakness"
"Brimstone"
"We Are One"
"Black Bear"
"Prostatic Fluid Asphyxiation"
"Possession"
"Ear To Ear"
"This Is Exile"
"A Bloodsoaked Symphony"
"I, Dementia"
"Our Endless War"
"The Saw Is The Law"
Whitechapel will join Lorna Shore on their upcoming North American tour with Kublai Khan TX and Sanguisugabogg this September/October.
Tour dates:
September
19 - Montreal, QC - MTelus
20 - Toronto, ON - History
21 - Moon Township, PA - UPMC Events Center
22 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Special Events Center
24 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando
25 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
27 - Louder Than Life Fest - Louisville, KY*
28 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
29 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
30 - The Midland Theatre - Kansas City, MO*
October
2 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans
3 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
4 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
5 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom
7 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
8 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
10 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
12 - Aftershock Fest - Sacramento, CA*
14 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
15 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
18 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
19 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
22 - Chicago, IL - Radius
23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
24 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora*
25 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
27 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
28 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
30 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
* Not A Live Nation Date