Watch Young Guitar Phenomenon MAYA NEELAKANTAN Jam With TESTAMENT In Las Vegas

Young guitar phenomenon Maya Neelakantan - described as an 11-year old guitarist showcasing her skills in genres like thrash metal, Tool songs and Indian Classical Carnatic music - performed “Curse Of The Legions Of Death” with Testament at the House Of Blues in Las Vegas last night (Friday, September 13th).

Maya wrote on Instagram:

“Just played with Testament @testamentofficial on stage now!!! It was incredible playing with all of them, playing to a metalhead crowd for the first time and meeting Eric Peterson, Alex Skolnick, Chuck Billy, Chris Dovas, Steve DiGiorgio and the amazing Testament crew too. It was all such an incredible experience and I loved hanging with the band as well as jamming with them on stage!!!! So unforgettable! Thank you so much Testament for giving the amazing opportunity and for always being so kind and supportive to me right from the beginning!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ More to come!”

Watch “Curse Of The Legions Of Death” below: