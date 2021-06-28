Watching Rock Gigs And Festivals Online Is The Next Best Thing To Being There

The coronavirus pandemic hit us all hard. Pretty much every industry, except perhaps those who deal in fast food delivery, has suffered. The hospitality sector has been pretty much crippled by the COVID-19 virus and the guidelines that have been in place to help keep it at bay.

Cinemas, bars, theatres and restaurants have borne the brunt of the financial downturn that followed coronavirus and those of us who regularly enjoyed seeing gigs and concerts, and festivals, have now gone a year or more since being able to do so.

Now that the pandemic is more under control, in some areas more than others, the chances of experiencing a gig are beginning to become more of a reality.

Indeed some festivals are taking bookings, though others, like Rock Fest in Barcelona, are postponing until 2022, leaving us with our mouths watering over the superb line-up that includes legends of Rock like Kiss and Judas Priest!

Lesser of Two Evils

It’s far from ideal but frankly a live streamed concert gig or festival is the lesser of two evils and if the quality of the stream is sufficient and the band is invested in the performance, and not just phoning it in, then it’s a worthwhile experience.

Glastonbury organizers attempted to offer a potentially groundbreaking approach to a streamed festival, though admittedly technical difficulties greatly reduced the effectiveness of the process.

The live stream that was offered was beset by issues and those who ‘attended’ got their money back, but that doesn’t mean that streaming events aren’t worth considering.

Yes it’s true that nothing will beat the ‘in-person’ attendance of a gig, sometimes you have to reach for the next best thing.

Clearly, much like a sporting spectacle, a streamed version of a gig will never hold the same level of visceral power as a live gig, but it’s worth trying until we can all get back into venues and get a shot of the real thing.

What to Watch Out For

A number of established acts are looking to take advantage of the live streaming of their gigs, either because there’s no alternative or perhaps because it’s a new string to their collective bows.

This year Los Angeles Punk gods Bad Religion play a series of shows, with each of their four gigs cleverly covering a decade of their long illustrious careers, a nice way to reimagine the concert concept.

Legends Anthrax will play a 40th anniversary live stream gig that is sure to be explosive, though clearly less so than if you were there in the front row to experience it in all its awesomeness.

Christian Metal act P.O.D are playing a series of shows to mark the 29th anniversary to their Satellite album, live from San Diego. The Black Keys will be pushing their latest album, Delta Kream, via streaming shows also, live from Mississippi.

Many of these online streaming gigs may be geo-blocked for some reasons and for that reason we recommend the use of a good VPN to unlock these glorious gigs. Why not check this out, TunnelBear VPN, one of the best, more reliable, VPN services. Just one of the VPN services that will bring you one step closer to the noise, emotions and ambiance of the concert of your choice.

An additional bonus to these live streamed shows is of course the ability to watch them whenever you choose, either live as they are being recorded or at a more convenient time.

Something to Look Forward To

Fortunately some rock festivals are open to the public, not just virtually but in person, albeit with reduced capacity. For instance there is the always dependable Download festival at Donington Park, which will go ahead in late June with a 40 band roster that will include as something of a pilot event.

Stateside in July there’ll be Lollapalooza to take your mind off the year plus waiting for a good moshpit. Among the artists sure to blow your minds are the evergreen Foo Fighters, Band of Horses and many others.

As things slowly start to get back to normal, and we all get back to the things we love, all memory of the year and a half without a good rock gig will be banished to deeper recesses of our minds.