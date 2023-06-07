WATCHTOWER To Play First Show With JASON McMASTER In 20 Years!

Prog metal legends, Watchtower, have reunited with singer Jason McMaster. The band will perform at the Keep It True Rising III festival on October 6 at Posthalle in Würzburg, Germany.

Festival organizers state: "We are extremely happy to announce another co-headliner of our Keep It True Rising 3 festival. We won the prog metal gods Watchtower for an exclusive Europe show. The lineup includes Jason McMaster, Doug Keyser, Ron Jarzombek and Ric Colaluca."

This will be Watchtower's first show with McMaster since their appearances at Bang Your Head Festival!!! festival in 2000, and Holland's Headway festival in 2004.



(Photo - Golden Robot Global Entertainment)