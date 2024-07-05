WE ARE THE CATALYST Release New Single "My Dreams Are Killing Me"; Audio

Sweden-based genre-defying rock act, We Are The Catalyst, have released their new single, “My Dreams Are Killing Me”, a soul bearing song about not giving up on your dreams, being driven by passion, - even when it is destroying you and becomes self-destructive. The song is both a statement about never giving up, while at the same time addressing the self-destructive parts of being in a creative industry.

"For some reason these past few months the realization that it might not get any better than this, reflecting on choices we made in our musical career, obstacles, expectations and dissapointments, I just started to feel old," says the band's Kenny Boufadene. "Having spent so many years following a dream and not quite reaching where you feel you want to be, and not stoppping to really reflect, I think it becomes inevitable that you reach a point where it starts getting to you. While at the same time knowing that you will never stop, as it also keeps you alive when you feel so strongly about something and finding strength and life force there. It´s an odd thing. And I think it´s important that we dare talk about the dark sides of passions as they can easily turn dark and self-destructive.”

Themes of mental health is not something new for We Are The Catalyst, having been openly talking about such issues for many years, both in lyrics and officially.

“My Dreams Are Killing Me” is out now and can be found on all major streaming sites and e-stores. Listen on Spotify, and below:

With a trailblazing attitude and relentless work ethic, and with several successful tours and festivals in Europe and Asia under their belt, We Are The Catalyst has with their unique fusion of futuristic cinematic atmospheres and an explosive genre-defying rock sound proven time and again since their inception in 2012 that they are a force to be reckoned with.

Amounting to over 17 million streams and views online, and thousands of songs sold since the start, combining elements of rock, metal, pop, electronics, alternative rock and cinematic soundtracks, their sound is a genre all its own.