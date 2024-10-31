WEAPON OF PRIDE Drops Spine-Chilling New Single / Video "Axeman"

Get ready for a Halloween treat that bites back! Weapon Of Pride unleashed their new single, "Axeman", today. Inspired by the notorious Axeman of New Orleans, who instilled fear in the Crescent City in the early 20th century, this track will take you deep into the mind of a chaotic force that thrives on fear.

Stream this 'ax-cellent' track here, and check out the music video below.

"Axeman" is the second single from the band's upcoming album, Beneath The Surface, which is due for release on December 13, 2024 via WormHoleDeath.

Check out their first single / video, for the song "Shredder":

Beneath The Surface artwork:

Weapon Of Pride features brothers Ryan Arnold (bass / vocals) and Logan Arnold (guitar), with Adam Duplack (drums).