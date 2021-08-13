WEDNESDAY 13 Pushes Halloween Crusade Of Blood UK Tour To 2022

Wednesday 13, The Duke of Spook and his band of devilish ghouls, have announced the postponement of the Halloween Crusade Of Blood Tour, their first UK headline run in over five years. The trek was set to launch on October 26.

An update states: "Attention!! Due to the ever changing landscape, including the ongoing uncertainty with travel restrictions, we have taken the heartbreaking decision to postpone our headline tour to 2022. Dates will be announced as soon as possible, and all tickets will remain valid."