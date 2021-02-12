WETT CHERRY Release New Single “Crazy Jane”

Wett Cherry's debut album The High And Divine already is receiving airplay in 10 top U.S. cities. Producers Jason Futterman and Alex Santiago help bring out the band's retro ‘80s vibe, paying homage to Mötley Crüe with its sing-along lyrics and references to the counterculture generation.

It makes sense that all of the musicians— former Steel Mountain crossing guitarist /shredder Dennis DiNunzio, drummer Kevin Grisso, pansexual singer Andy/Andrea Jaggs, and bassist Bobby Hahm—are all from the tri state area. While three of the members are new to the rock scene, Dennis DiNunzio aka Dennis D previously played with Adam Pascal, Mina Caputo, Mayhem and Notorious B.I.G.

Few debut albums (or groups) have been met with such a warm reception. After years of touring bars and small clubs in the U.S., Wett Cherry will spend the next three months recording. New single entitled "Crazy Jane" from the forthcoming record The High And Divine is streaming below. The High And Divine will be available in the spring on Bandcamp.