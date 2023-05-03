What Are the MGA Casinos?

The MGA casinos are the best and most reliable. Online casinos have to meet strict specifications and requirements in order to get and keep the license of the Malta Gaming Authority. In comparison, the MGA regulation shows clear strengths compared to other casino licenses.

With the Maltese license, casino providers and players have the best conditions for fair and secure gambling on the Internet. In contrast to the Curacao license, the MGA claims to be a reliable contact for players and casino.

That's Why We Recommend Casinos With Malta License

👍 Reputable online casinos are constantly monitored

👍 Customer funds must be kept separately

👍 Games are constantly checked for payout ratios & fairness

👍 Direct complaint option for players

👍 Very fast & competent reaction to disputes

👍 Secure e-wallets like Skrill or Neteller recognized

👍 Safest license for online casinos in Europe

👍 100% Regulated providers under constant supervision

👍 High player protection

👍 Plenty of MGA licensed casinos available

👍 High requirements for data protection & data management

What is the MGA?

The Malta Gaming Authority, also known as the MGA for short, is a legislative body in the European member state of Malta. The MGA is responsible for all gambling activities controlled by companies based in Malta. Established in 2001 as the Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LGA), this agency was one of the first organizations to draft legislation governing online betting on sports and gambling.

In 2015 there was a change of name from LGA to MGA as we know it today. It is very likely that this restructuring is also due to the global development and the increased switch from stationary casinos and games of chance in arcades and casinos to the dynamic world of iGaming on the Internet. In the meantime, fantasy sports, poker and other innovative online games of chance also fall within the scope of regulation of the MGA.

The Main Tasks of the Malta Gaming Authority

In order to protect the players in particular, the MGA has created many exemplary rules and procedures that the holders of the gaming license must comply with at all times. Furthermore, all laws are checked for compliance through intensive controls and annual updates.

Granting of gambling licenses for lotteries, MGA casinos and new MGA casinos in Malta and other gambling providers;

Protection of minors and people at risk of gambling addiction;

Monitoring and Control of Licensees;

Ensuring the safety and fairness of the games of chance offered;

Protecting players' rights (including customer funds);

Monitoring compliance with responsible gaming;

Prevention of fraud and money laundering;

Guaranteeing the positive impact of the gaming sector on development in Malta and supporting charities;

Structure & Organization of the MGA

As the state regulator dealing with the most important gambling laws, it is not surprising that the MGA is split into different bodies as follow:

● Board of Governors - Responsible for the agency's strategic and long-term development

● Executive Committee - Responsible for implementing the strategy developed by the Board of Governors. The current CEO (Chief Executive Officer) is Heathcliff Farrugia, who recently succeeded Joseph Cuschieri

● Audit Committee - Responsible for overseeing all auditing and accounting matters

● Supervisory Committee – Responsible for reviewing regulatory objectives

● Fit and Proper Committee – Responsible for ensuring that the prospective licensee can be deemed fit and proper to obtain a gambling license.

How Secure Is the Malta License?

Online casinos with a Malta license are among the safest and best providers in the world. Before the MGA issues a gaming license, applicants must meet many strict requirements. In addition, the license costs are high compared to other licenses, so the providers also have to have enough money to "afford" this license.

Pros & Cons of Online MGA Casinos

At this point in our overview of Malta casinos, you should already have a good overview of the history and legal regulations of the Maltese gaming license. Overall, it can be said that the MGA casinos follow strict laws and regulations.

The following points once again show the most important advantages and disadvantages of an MGA gaming license:

How Can I Contact the MGA?

The MGA is Malta's central point of contact for all matters relating to Malta casinos licensing and applicable gambling laws. Compared to other government regulators, such as the UK Gambling Commission, which outsources all customer inquiries and complaints to the IBAS (Betting Adjudication Service), an independent gambling sector dispute resolution body, the MGA is self-dedicated to the affected players.

The only disadvantage of this procedure at the MGA is that there can be delays in the feedback from the regulatory authority from time to time. However, this could only be remedied by increasing the headcount at the Malta Gaming Authority. Complaints or inquiries should also be submitted through the official channels and always in the local language, English or Maltese. This ensures fast processing.

The good news, however, is that all inquiries and complaints regarding gambling issues are treated equally by the MGA. The best way to submit an inquiry or complaint to the Malta Authority is as follows:

Access the official MGA website:

✔️ Go to Lodge a Complaint;

✔️ Fill out all required fields;

✔️ If you have relevant information and evidence, such as screenshots, you should definitely upload them and attach them to the request;

✔️ Before submitting your entries, you should also click on the "Send a copy to my email" field This will give you a copy of your complaint, which will be sent to your e-mail address and will document future correspondence directly and make it easier to answer any questions;

✔️ In the last step, send your request to the MGA.