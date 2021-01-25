What Factors Helped Bitcoin Reached $42,000?

Introduction

If you are a Bitcoin trader, you must know how volatile bitcoins are. The value of Bitcoins keeps changing every second, let alone day or week. The thing with digital currency is that it is very unstable, and that is why people of the old generation are afraid of investing in it.

When Bitcoin was first introduced, its value was $0.0008, but this week, it skyrocketed to $42,000, which is no short of a miracle. But actually, it is nothing much of a miracle.

This is how the markets in cryptocurrencies work. Do you know why this happens? Why does Bitcoin's price keep marching up? Let us find out.

History of Bitcoins' Volatility

Bitcoins have come a long way. Bitcoins' success can be attributed to the fact that it has resisted severe ups and downs in the crypto market. Recently it hit the all-time high of a staggering $42,000. But after that, it again started crashing.

If Bitcoins crossed $42,000, it would have initiated a bull market, but unfortunately, things did not go according to their plan, and it came down to $33,000. During the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Bitcoins' value came down to $3,800, which was the lowest it had seen in years.

But still, at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, while the prices of Bitcoins were going down, some investors held on to their Bitcoins and started buying more and more of Bitcoins as the prices were low.

This trend initiated a bull market, and the price of Bitcoins kept soaring despite all the adversities the COVID-19 pandemic had posed.

Factors That Can Be Attributed To The Rise In The Value Of Bitcoins

The reason for Bitcoin's rise in value is no mystery and is pretty evident. I am going to list down two basic factors that can be attributed to Bitcoin's rise in value.

* Acceptance As A Legalized Form Of Payment

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit us hard, the Governments of various nations are promoting the use of digital payment methods to prevent Coronavirus from spreading.

The governments are promoting the use of digital payments and imposing legal actions against those who are using cash. This factor has made investors invest in Bitcoins. It is pretty evident that after a decade or two, the Governments will have to accept cryptocurrencies as a payment method.

For instance, Russia has accepted cryptocurrencies as a payment method and is on the verge of launching its own 'crypto ruble.'

According to PayPal, they are soon going to allow its merchants and users to hold, sell, buy, and accept Bitcoins as a mode of payment. This further pushed the price of Bitcoins even higher; people immediately started buying Bitcoins.

The user base of Paypal consists of almost 350 million users who will now be able to buy, store, and sell Bitcoins. Apart from Paypal, we have Venmo, a sister company of Paypal that has more than 40 million active users that trade in cryptocurrencies.

* Rising Inflation of The U.S. Dollars

The rising inflation rate of U.S. dollars is one of the most important factors that can be attributed to the soaring price of Bitcoins.

The inflation rate of the U.S. Dollar is nearly 2%, but the recent stimulus package announced by the Government amid the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the inflation rate, which means the value of U.S. dollars has decreased.

To escape from this vicious cycle of Inflation, a lot of people have turned towards investing in Bitcoins, and thus, it has increased the price of Bitcoins.

Final Thoughts

Bitcoins have seen the worst of adversities; many investors are sure that Bitcoins are here to stay, and no matter what, the prices of Bitcoins will keep rising. This trend generates a bullish market, and thus, the price of Bitcoins keeps rising.