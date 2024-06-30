What If AC/DC Wrote "Fight For Your Right" By BEASTIE BOYS? (Video)

Finnish musician / producer Otu, who works under the banner Moonic Productions, has shared his take on what would happen if AC/DC wrote the iconic Beastie Boys hit, "Fight For Your Right". Check it out below, get the full version via Otu's Patreon page here.

KnuckleBonz recently announced a new Rock Iconz statue of late AC/DC frontman, Bon Scott. The ship date is estimated for early 2025. Only 3,000 pieces created.

Description: This Bon Scott collectible features the legendary singer from 1976 era with bagpipes from the promo clip for “It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock N Roll)”.

All Rock Iconz statues are officially licensed, limited edition collectibles. This is a fine-arts process where each statue is hand-cast, painted and numbered. These statues are created in 1/9 scale. Each statue comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base of the statue.

Pre-order here.