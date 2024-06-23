What If KORN Wrote "Californication" By RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS? (Video)

Finnish musician / producer Otu, who works under the banner Moonic Productions, has shared his take on what would happen if Korn wrote the Red Hot Chili peppers hit, "Californication". Check it out below, get the full version via Otu's Patreon page here.

Following the announcement and sellout of their milestone 30th anniversary show in Los Angeles, two-time Grammy-award winning band, Korn, has announced their 2024 run of shows across North America.

The rock cultural icons will embark on the 25-date Live Nation produced tour featuring special guests, Grammy-nominated band Gojira and Canadian heavy metal group Spiritbox, beginning September 12 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, FL. The tour will make stops in Toronto, ON; Chicago, IL; Phoenix, AZ; Houston, TX and more before wrapping up in St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center on October 27.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning Tuesday, March 26. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, March 29 at 10AM local time at ticketmaster.com.

Tour dates:

September

12 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

14 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

16 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

18 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

20 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

21 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

23 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

27 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

28 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

October

2 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

3 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

5 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium^ (SOLD OUT)

6 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

8 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

10 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

12 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

16 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre>

18 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

20 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

21 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

23 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

25 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

27 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

* Festival Performance

^ Special Guests include Evanescence, Gojira, Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway, Spiritbox and Vended

> Not a Live Nation Date