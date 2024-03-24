What If MESHUGGAH Wrote "Ghostbusters" By RAY PARKER JR.? (Video)

Finnish musician / producer Otu, who works under the banner Moonic Productions, has shared his take on what would happen if Meshuggah wrote the "Ghostbusters" theme song penned and performed by Ray Parker Jr.. Check it out below, get the full version via his Patreon page here.

Check out more Moonic Productions covers below.

If AC/DC wrote "We Will Rock You"

If Sepultura wrote "Whenever, Wherever""

If Slayer wrote "Jump"