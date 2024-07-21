What If RAMMSTEIN Wrote "Bring Me To Life" By EVANESCENCE? (Video)

Finnish musician / producer Otu, who works under the banner Moonic Productions, has shared his take on what would happen if Rammstein wrote the Evanescence breakthrough hit, "Bring Me To Life". Check it out below, get the full version via Otu's Patreon page here.

Rammstein kicked off their 2024 Europe Stadium Tour on May 11th in Prague, Czech Republic at Airport Letňany. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Ramm 4" (first time since 2019)

"Links 2-3-4"

"Keine Lust" (first time since 2019)

"Sehnsucht"

"Asche Zu Asche (first time since 2013)

"Mein Herz Brennt"

"Puppe"

"Wiener Blut" (first time since 2013)

"Zeit"

"Deutschland"

"Radio"

"Mein Teil"

"Du Hast"

"Sonne"

Encore:

"Engel"

"Ausländer"

"Du Riechst So Gut"

"Pussy"

Encore 2:

"Rammstein"

"Ich Will"

"Adieu"

Rammstein's 2024 European tour schedule is now as follows::

July

21 - Reggio Emilia, Italy - RCF Arena (Campovolo)

26 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins-Arena

27 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins-Arena

29 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins-Arena

30 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins-Arena

31 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins-Arena