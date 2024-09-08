What If RAMMSTEIN Wrote "Oops!...I Did It Again" By BRITNEY SPEARS? (Video)
September 8, 2024, an hour ago
Finnish musician / producer Otu, who works under the banner Moonic Productions, has shared his take on what would happen if Rammstein wrote the Britney Spears hit, "Oops!...I Did It Again". Check it out below, get the full version via Otu's Patreon page here.
Rammstein vocalist Till Lindemann embarks on his first-ever solo tour of the Americas this month, with the 15-date trek kicking off on September 17 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio. Watch a new trailer below.
The tour, which comes in support of Lindemann’s recently released album, Zunge, also includes festival performances at Louder Than Life, Aftershock and outings at Knotfest in both Des Moines and São Paulo.
The Till Lindemann band includes guitar players Jes Paige and Emily Ruvidich, bass player Danny Lohner (Nine Inch Nails), keyboardist Constance Day and drummer Joe Letz (Combichrist).
Tickets for all dates are on-sale now with ticketing links available at Till-Lindemann.com. Openers on headlining dates are Twin Temple and Aesthetic Perfection.
Tour dates:
September
17 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
19 - Dallas, TX - The Factory Deep Ellum
21 - Des Moines, IA - Knotfest Iowa
23 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore Detroit
25 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore Silver Spring
27 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life
29 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
October
1 - New York, NY - Pier 17 Rooftop
3 - Toronto, ON - Great Canadian Casino Resort
5 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Life
7 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
10 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
12 - Chandler, AZ - Rawhide Event Center
14 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
20 - Sāo Paulo, BR - Knotfest Brazil