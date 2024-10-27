What If SEPULTURA Wrote "Welcome To The Jungle" By GUNS N' ROSES? (Video)

Finnish musician / producer Otu, who works under the banner Moonic Productions, has shared his take on what would happen if Sepultura wrote the Guns N' Roses classic, "Welcome To The Jungle". Check it out below, get the full version via Otu's Patreon page here.

On September 25th, Sepultura brought their Celebrating Life Through Death farewell tour to The Warfield in San Francisco, CA. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Refuse/Resist"

"Territory"

"Kairos"

"Phantom Self"

"Attitude"

"Means to an End"

"Breed Apart"

"Guardians of Earth"

"Mind War"

"False"

"Choke"

"Escape to the Void"

"Kaiowas"

"Dead Embryonic Cells"

"Agony of Defeat"

"Troops of Doom"

"Inner Self"

"Arise"

"Ratamahatta"

"Roots Bloody Roots"