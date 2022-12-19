What Is The Main Theme Of Sonny's Blues

Stories are powerful things. They help us see the world entirely from someone else's perspective and get introduced to a world created by the author. A popular novel among students and other avid readers is Sonny's Blues. An unnamed character tells the story. In the beginning, the author reads terrible news about Sonny while riding the train to his job at the school as a teacher.

The novel deals with some pressing issues that remain relevant to this day. James Baldwin uses cues beautifully while treading on sensitive topics. Thanks to it, he equates the power of music to that of drugs and music's ability to transmute suffering. He tells the tragic tale of escaping the past while touching on potentially triggering themes like drug abuse, the cycles of suffering and hope, and duty towards family. The book is captivating from beginning to end, teaching its readers many important life lessons.

Cycles of Suffering

Early in the novel, Baldwin lets readers into the narrator's life as he muses over his younger brother's mistakes and habits. As a teacher, he thinks about how his brother first tried heroin as a teenager. It forces him to look at an even gloomier picture of his students, roughly around the same age. They look at the same future as his brother while growing up black in Harlem.

Suffering becomes the main theme in Baldwin's writing. He explores parallels between the narrator's family and the individual characters' suffering. We learn how this suffering is deep-rooted and how it affects the narrator in the present. In parallel, we learn how there has always been generational trauma in his family. You can find many examples of this throughout the book or in any of the online essays on Sonny's Blues that go into the depths of the story. These sample essays are great for students who want to write their novel summary. They are also good for readers who might have a hard time understanding the various themes.

Readers will find the storyteller spiraling into deep thoughts and notions about the future. He thinks that his suffering might become his father's mirror. The author regrets have not been able to provide opportunities for his own children either. He thinks about how his children will spend their lives in a rundown housing project. His daughter suffered an agonizing death from Polio. His son could face being exposed to drugs on the street and end up like Sonny.

The storyteller often muses about the cycling nature of suffering. Baldwin explains how poisonous suffering becomes in the individual lives of people. He doesn't offer any solace in his writing. The readers soon become aware that the narrator's inability to talk about his suffering ruins his life. As the plot unfolds slowly, you see the marrow of the actual person. At first glance, he seems to be living a better life than his brother but has dug a hole for himself. This is most poignantly revealed through the narrator's thoughts and feelings of anger and bitterness. These feelings he has buried deep within himself.

The Hold of Drugs

The plot thickens when the narrator encounters one of Sonny's friends on the street. He informs him that even after rehab, Sonny still might relapse. This worries the writer even more, but he cannot voice this to his brother or anyone else. This is a common issue faced by many people trying to help their loved ones and feeling overwhelmed by their own feelings.

However, when this issue is finally addressed, it is through Sonny. Baldwin does an excellent job of bringing the parallels of suffering face to face. Sonny lives his life more freely and expresses himself. The main character, who seemingly leads a more orderly life, lives in fear. Both brothers have suffered in an attempt to control their surroundings.

The Obligation Toward Brotherly Love

Toward the end of the story, readers see how easily Sonny talks to the narrator in-depth. He explains how the desire to leave Harlem was because he, too, was afraid of himself falling back into old habits. Sonny explains to his brother how heroin made him feel like he was in control. He has never felt it otherwise, and the desire to return to it might still come back. Sonny is honest to the narrator and himself when he admits his fear of his desires because he feels powerless over his addiction.

Baldwin gives readers a glimpse at how the brothers suffered mutually, even when living very differently. After Sonny gets out of jail and the brothers encounter, he decides to follow his passion, music. Readers also learn that it was the reason Sonny never finished high school. He eventually fell into the drug habit and suffered immensely. Still, he finds that he can channel his bad thoughts into something beautiful through his music.





The Power of Music

Through the book, we see how filled with worries, the narrator's days turn into weeks. Without realizing it, he has lived a life obsessed with avoiding suffering, which has made him miserable. Through the narrator's epiphany experience at a jazz club, readers develop a sense that even though suffering can not be avoided altogether, there are always ways of lessening the burdens through different forms of expression, one of which is music.

It is suffering that ironically brings both brothers together as Sonny's Blues liberates them. The narrator enjoys listening to his brother play music. He starts to understand how music has the ability to turn even the darkest of feelings into something beautiful. The blending of both brothers' lives through music brings them closer. They begin to understand that their feelings can also be an opportunity to access community and compassion.

Escaping the Past

This is another recurring theme that Baldwin uses throughout the book. We see how both brothers keep reverting to their past to somehow understand their present situations and make them better. Both characters are repeatedly seen trying to escape their past which symbolizes darkness.

Baldwin ends the book on a bittersweet note. Readers are engulfed with feelings of sorrow for both characters. They realize how the story revolves around their failures to escape the recurring themes from the past. And as they sit in the jazz club, they realize how music allows them temporarily to mute their feelings and finally escape.

To Sum Up

Baldwin's book is saturated with different shades of grief and paints a bittersweet picture of hope. There is a lot to learn for everyone from this piece of expressive writing. The author reels readers in and highlights pressing problems rooted in the community through the themes he explores. If you're someone who enjoys delving into complex, dramatic, and emotional tales, this one should be on your list.