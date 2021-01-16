What Tesla CEO Elon Musk Thinks About Bitcoin And Cryptocurrencies

Introduction

There were hundreds of articles on the internet that Elon Musk is interested in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. If you are following Musk on Twitter, you may have found that he often talks about virtual currencies.

Recently, he finally revealed his opinion in a podcast stating that crypto could be a possibility that can replace cash. He also addressed a valid argument on the illegal transaction of cryptocurrencies. Continue reading to know what Musk thinks about Bitcoin and crypto.

Elon Musk’s Opinion on Cryptocurrencies

A Tool For Illegal Transactions

Elon Musk, when asked about Bitcoin in a podcast, shared some noticeable opinions on cryptocurrencies. He said that he would not accept it as a store of value and his views revealed that he neither supports cryptocurrencies nor against them. However, he pointed out some loopholes in the crypto industry.

He also said that he thought it was a clever idea after reading the whitepaper of Bitcoin. Additionally, he also mentioned the disappointment of cryptocurrency enthusiasts due to the illegal transactions of crypto.

Crypto Can be a Replacement for Cash

When he asked further in the podcast, he shared his deep thoughts on cryptocurrencies. He said that cryptocurrencies could be a replacement for cash. Today, the use of cash transactions is reducing, and there is a rise in digital and crypto transactions.

Moreover, he also said that some merchants even don’t accept cash in the first place. So, it’s making cash transactions difficult, and he pointed out again the legality issues of cryptocurrencies.

Crypto Cannot Be Entirely Illegal

Although he said that illegal transactions are happening in the crypto space, the entire crypto ecosystem cannot be illegal. He mentioned that if it’s entirely illegal, how consumers could purchase regular products and services.

As per his opinion, some crypto transactions are legal, some of them are partly illegal, and maybe some are legal. He clarified that cryptocurrencies are neither entirely legal nor illegal; there are both legal and illicit transactions occurring in the crypto space.

A Bridge Needs to Be Built Between the Legal and Illegal

Even though he thinks that Bitcoin can be a viable payment system, he stressed legal compliance. He said that there must be a bridge between the legal economy and the illegal transactions to make it a viable payment method.

Bitcoin Won’t be the Primary Mode of Transactions

Although Musk addressed that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are giving the chances to make illegal transactions, he said it could be a replacement for cash. However, he rejected the idea of Bitcoin being the primary database.

Since the value of cryptocurrencies is extremely volatile, lack of regulations, and involvement in illegal transactions, it cannot be the primary mode of transactions. However, it can be treated as a reserve of value for crypto investors.

Musk Is Not Morally Against Crypto

Finally, he clarified that he is not morally against the concept of cryptocurrencies and how they work. He also said that he was blamed for being judgemental about digital currencies. He is only concerned about illegal transactions.

He said that governments have so many laws sometimes. He also indicated to the government that illegal things should not happen even after having these laws.

Conclusion

Although Elon Musk pointed out some flaws in cryptocurrencies, he’s not against it. He addressed some issues that can make the digital currency market more reliable and practically adaptable worldwide. His opinion about illegal transactions is a significant challenge for the crypto community and the government. If you are also investing in the crypto market, please share your perspective about cryptocurrencies in the comments section.