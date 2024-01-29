WHEEL Announce North American Headline Tour
January 29, 2024, an hour ago
Following a successful run last year with Vola, Anglo-Finnish progressive metallers, Wheel, are pleased to announce their return to North America for their first headlining tour. Wheel will be joined by American prog outfit Aviations for the tour, which begins on May 2 in Orlando, FL. Details and ticket links can be found here.
Lead vocalist, James Lascelles, had this to say about the tour: "You asked and we listened - this spring, Wheel will be doing their first ever headline tour in the US with support from the excellent Aviations! We are unbelievably excited to show you guys some of our new material and have an amazing set planned for the shows - see you in a few months!“
Tour dates:
May
2 - Orlando - Conduit
5 - Philadelphia - The Foundry
6 - Vienna - Jammin Lava
7 - New York - Mercury Lounge
8 - Boston - Brighton Music Hall
9 - Montreal - Petit Campus
10 - Toronto - Adelaide Hall
12 - Chicago - Beat Kitchen
13 - Minneapolis - 7th St. Entry
16 - Denver - Moe's
19 - Phoenix - Underground
20 - San Diego - Brick by Brick
21 - Los Angeles - 1720
22 - Berkeley - Cornerstone
23 - Sacramento - Goldfield Trading Post
25 - Seattle - Barboza