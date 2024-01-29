WHEEL Announce North American Headline Tour

Following a successful run last year with Vola, Anglo-Finnish progressive metallers, Wheel, are pleased to announce their return to North America for their first headlining tour. Wheel will be joined by American prog outfit Aviations for the tour, which begins on May 2 in Orlando, FL. Details and ticket links can be found here.

Lead vocalist, James Lascelles, had this to say about the tour: "You asked and we listened - this spring, Wheel will be doing their first ever headline tour in the US with support from the excellent Aviations! We are unbelievably excited to show you guys some of our new material and have an amazing set planned for the shows - see you in a few months!“

Tour dates:

May

2 - Orlando - Conduit

5 - Philadelphia - The Foundry

6 - Vienna - Jammin Lava

7 - New York - Mercury Lounge

8 - Boston - Brighton Music Hall

9 - Montreal - Petit Campus

10 - Toronto - Adelaide Hall

12 - Chicago - Beat Kitchen

13 - Minneapolis - 7th St. Entry

16 - Denver - Moe's

19 - Phoenix - Underground

20 - San Diego - Brick by Brick

21 - Los Angeles - 1720

22 - Berkeley - Cornerstone

23 - Sacramento - Goldfield Trading Post

25 - Seattle - Barboza