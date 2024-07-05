WHEN NOTHING REMAINS Signs To The Circle Music

Swedish death-doom band When Nothing Remains has signed to The Circle Music for the release of their new album A Glimmer Of Hope.

The Circle Music said: “We are delighted to welcome When Nothing Remains, a very promising band from Sweden. The decision to walk together was made immediately when we heard some of the new songs which will be featured on the upcoming album A Glimmer Of Hope.

“Subversive and pitch-black doom metal through a magical gothic atmosphere, accompanied by abysmal vocals that recall the early days of Saturnus.

“If the three previous albums When Nothing Remains made their presence felt, then we can confidently say that A Glimmer Of Hope will be a real gem in their discography and in the general field of doom/death metal!”

Peter Laustsen of When Nothing Remains said: “We are proud to announce that we signed a deal with Greek label The Circle Music. We had some offers to choose between, but felt that The Circle Music (home of Lake of Tears, and Trail of Tears among others) was the right way to go. We would like to thank Maria for her strong dedication and belief in our music.”

When Nothing Remains is a Swedish doom/death metal band with members from bands such as Nox Aurea, The Cold Existence, Rimfrost, Draconian, Doom: VS.

The When Nothing Remains idea was born in late 2010 when Peter Laustsen and Jan Sallander wanted to create something very dark and emotional. In 2011, Jonas Toxen jumped in for the drums and Johan Ericson "Draconian, Doom VS, Shadowgarden" for the clean vocals, mixing and mastering.