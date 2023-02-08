Where Does IRON MAIDEN Currently Rank In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023 Fan Vote?

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation recently announced the nominees for 2023 induction. The top five artists, as selected by the public via the Fan Vote, will comprise a "Fans' Ballot" that will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2023 inductees.

Among the list of 14 nominees is Iron Maiden, who are currently trailing Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Warren Zevon, Soundgarden, and Willie Nelson in the Fan Vote.

As of this morning (Wednesday, February 8), Cyndi Lauper tops the Fan Vote list with 122,720 votes. George Michael sits in second place with 120,2079 votes. In third place, Warren Zevon with 95,583 votes. Soundgarden have 94,330 votes, placing them in fourth place, with Willie Nelson rounding out the Top 5 with 92,246 votes.

Iron Maiden are currently in sixth place with 88,145 votes, so let's get clicking, metalheads! To place your vote now, head to vote.rockhall.com

A message from the Hall states: "Your vote, your voice. It’s time for you to support your favorite Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Nominees and help them reach the top 5 of the official Fans' Ballot. You can select up to 5 Nominees daily and submit your vote. Share your ballot, spread the word and rock the vote now until April 28th!"