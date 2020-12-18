WHITE VOID – New Single “Do. Not. Sleep.” Streaming

Eclectic Norwegian hard rock band White Void have released the first single, "Do. Not. Sleep.", from their upcoming debut album Anti, out March 12, 2021 on Nuclear Blast. Album preorder can be found here.

Band leader and songwriter Lars Nedland (Borknagar, Solefald) comments:

"'Do. Not. Sleep.' is about the strange mix of confusion, revolt and acceptance that follows the recognition of the absurdity of existence. Also, it’s about making the guitar driven hard rock of the ‘70s wrestle the new wave cockiness of the ‘80s. Like Charles Bronson fighting a peacock. You get the idea.

“The video was shot during one intense day in October and was directed by yours truly and Magne Hage.

“This is your introduction: Welcome to the Void."

Tracklisting:

“Do. Not. Sleep.”

“There Is No Freedom But The End”

“Where You Go, You’ll Bring Nothing”

“The Shovel And The Cross”

“This Apocalypse Is For You”

“All Chains Rust, All Men Die”

“The Fucking Violence Of Love”

“The Air Was Thick With Smoke”

"Do. Not. Sleep." video:

White Void is:

Lars Nedland- Vocals

Tobias Solbakk - Drums

Vegard Kummen - Bass

Eivind Marum - Guitar

(Photo - Jørn Veberg)