WHITE VOID – New Single / Video "This Apocalypse Is For You" Streaming

Today (January 15th), Norwegian eclectic hard rock band White Void are proud to present "This Apocalypse Is For You", the second single from their upcoming debut album, Anti, which is scheduled to be released on March 12th, 2021.

Frontman Lars Nedland (Borknagar, Solefald) comments on the song:

"The absurd can never be permanently accepted. It requires constant confrontation, unbroken revolt. If you fail revolting, This apocalypse is for you! This is a song about crises. Also, it’s a song to put some boogie in your life. Because everyone needs boogie!



The video was beautifully created by animation wizard Joakim Storsve and editor Daniel Øverland, and draws inspiration from the oil painting "Adrift" by Jeremy Geddes, which incidentally serves as the cover for our debut album.



Enjoy the uproar, the cosmonauts and the boogie."

Pre-save Anti on the streaming plattform of your choice here. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Do. Not. Sleep.”

“There Is No Freedom But The End”

“Where You Go, You’ll Bring Nothing”

“The Shovel And The Cross”

“This Apocalypse Is For You”

“All Chains Rust, All Men Die”

“The Fucking Violence Of Love”

“The Air Was Thick With Smoke”

"Do. Not. Sleep." video:

White Void is:

Lars Nedland- Vocals

Tobias Solbakk - Drums

Vegard Kummen - Bass

Eivind Marum - Guitar

(Photo - Jørn Veberg)