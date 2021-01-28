WHITE VOID Release "Do.Not.Sleep." Bass Playthrough Video

Norwegian eclectic hard rock band, White Void, have released a bass playthrough video for “Do. Not. Sleep.”, the opening track of their upcoming debut album, Anti, which is scheduled to be released on March 12. Watch below:

Pre-save Anti on the streaming plattform of your choice here. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Do. Not. Sleep.”

“There Is No Freedom But The End”

“Where You Go, You’ll Bring Nothing”

“The Shovel And The Cross”

“This Apocalypse Is For You”

“All Chains Rust, All Men Die”

“The Fucking Violence Of Love”

“The Air Was Thick With Smoke”

"This Apocalypse Is For You" video:

"Do. Not. Sleep." video:

White Void is:

Lars Nedland- Vocals

Tobias Solbakk - Drums

Vegard Kummen - Bass

Eivind Marum - Guitar

(Photo - Jørn Veberg)