WHITE VOID Release "The Shovel And The Cross" Single And Music Video

Norwegian eclectic hard rock band, White Void, will release their debut album, Anti, on March 12. Their new single, "The Shovel And The Cross", manages to hint at classic influences like Roky Erickson, New Model Army and Black Sabbath, while still maintaining a bold anything-goes approach that lets singer Lars Nedland showcase his ability to shift from an uber-cool dark post-punk timbre to formidable theatrical heights with ease. Watch a video for the song below.

Frontman Lars Nedland comments: "Facing the absurd is overwhelming. Sometimes you just feel like digging your own grave. After all, we are here against our will! This song is about the darkness we face while trying to figure out what the hell we’re supposed to be doing here. The video goes suitably with that theme as it shows my face quite literally falling to pieces. You know, normal, Norwegian stuff. It’s dark here. We try to entertain ourselves. Want to see me lose face? This is your chance!"

Pre-save Anti on the streaming plattform of your choice here. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Do. Not. Sleep.”

“There Is No Freedom But The End”

“Where You Go, You’ll Bring Nothing”

“The Shovel And The Cross”

“This Apocalypse Is For You”

“All Chains Rust, All Men Die”

“The Fucking Violence Of Love”

“The Air Was Thick With Smoke”

"This Apocalypse Is For You" video:

"Do. Not. Sleep." video:

White Void is:

Lars Nedland- Vocals

Tobias Solbakk - Drums

Vegard Kummen - Bass

Eivind Marum - Guitar