WHITECHAPEL - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Bloodstock 2024 Show Streaming

Whitechapel performed on the Ronnie James Dio Stage at Bloodstock Open Air 2024 on Saturday, August 10th Check out pro-shot video of their entire set below.

Setlist:

"Let Me Burn"

"Forgiveness is Weakness"

"Brimstone"

"We Are One"

"Black Bear"

"Prostatic Fluid Asphyxiation"

"Possession"

"Ear to Ear"

"This Is Exile"

"A Bloodsoaked Symphony"

"I, Dementia"

"Our Endless War"

"The Saw Is the Law"

Whitechapel are serving as direct support to Lorna Shore on their current North American headlining tour. The journey began on September 19th in Montreal, Quebec, running through October 30th in Wallingford, Connecticut, and includes performances at Louder Than Life and Aftershock. Additional support on the tour is provided by Kublai Khan TX and Sanguisugabogg.

In November, Whitechapel will join Thy Art Is Murder for eight dates in Latin America before closing out the year in late December with the Tennessee Takeover 2024, a trio of headlining shows through Chattanooga, Nashville, and Knoxville. Support will be provided by Sanguisugabogg, Gates To Hell, and Peeling Flesh.

Remaining tickets are on sale now at this location. See all confirmed dates below.

October

19 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

22 - Chicago, IL - Radius

23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

24 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

25 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

27 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

28 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

30 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

November

27 - Cafe Iguana – Monterrey, MX

29 - C4 Concert House – Guadalajara, MX

30 - Circo Volador – Mexico City, MX

December

2 - Peppers club – San José, CR

4 - Boro Room – Bogota, CO

6 - Telethon Theatre – Santiago, CL

8 - Cine Joia – São Paulo, BR

10 - Groove – Buenos Aires, AR

19 - The Signal – Chattanooga, TN

20 - Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN

21 - The Mill & Mine – Knoxville, TN