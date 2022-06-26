WHITESNAKE Forced To Cancel Performance At Spain's Rock Imperium Festival; Reports Of Drummer TOMMY ALDRIDGE Having "Health Problems" Unconfirmed

On June 25th, Whitesnake issued the following update via their official website:

"Dear Whitesnake Fans,

Please know we are doing everything in our power to bring you the best high energy and exciting shows we possibly can. We always strive to deliver 100%, as Whitesnake fans always deserve that much, and never anything less.

Our desire is to complete our European tour with the same passion in which we started it!

We knew embarking on this tour could present many new obstacles and potential issues, which had been unknown to us on previous tours. Please know we are doing everything in our power to work through these unprecedented challenges. We are a close-knit band, we love each other, and we love you. We appreciate you, and as always we thank you for your support!

We sincerely apologize to our Spanish fans for unavoidably having to cancel tonight’s show."

Whitesnake were due to perform at the Rock Imperium festival in Cartagena, Spain but were forced to cancel due to "severe health problems" suffered by drummer Tommy Aldridge, according to the promoter. Organizers issued the following announcement:

"Just when we had all the backline and stage preparations from Whietsnake ready for their show today, their booking agent informed us of the sad news that Tommy Aldridge is having severe health problems today, so we regret to announce the cancellation of their show at Rock Imperium Festival. We are really sorry for any inconveniences caused, we are devastated and can only wish Tommy a quick recovery.

In order to try to make up for this hurdle our friends in Europe will play a full set as headliners and we have adapted the running order.

Thank you all for your understanding."

Fans should note that reports of drummer Tommy Aldridge falling ill have not been confirmed.

Stay tuned for updates.