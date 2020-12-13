WHITESNAKE Frontman DAVID COVERDALE Lowers Price Of Lake Tahoe Retreat By Another $450,000; Overview Video Streaming

Whitesnake vocalist David Coverdale has shaved an additional $450,000 off the asking price for his Lake Tahoe estate. Coverdale initially put the home up for sale in April 2019 at $9.85 million. In May 2020, the price was reduced to $7.65 million. Now, in December 2020, the luxury home sits at an even lower price of $7.2 million.

The listing, held by Luxury Portfolio International, can be seen here. It reads:

If you have ever wanted to live like a rock star, here’s your chance. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee David Coverdale’s Lake Tahoe estate is on the market and awaits those who have always dreamed of living the life that comes with fame and fortune – and benefit from the state of Nevada’s tax advantages.

Throughout the gated and expansive 9,035 sq. ft. residence and secluded acreage, it’s a true celebrity-style retreat which is privately nestled on Lake Tahoe’s prestigious Champagne street of dreams in Incline Village, NV - which was tapped by Architectural Digest as one of “America’s Most Beautiful Communities.” Perhaps the famed singer’s title top hit “Is This Love” mirrors the community’s appeal and the view one captures when stepping through the property’s front door that leads to one of the most spectacular sights on the planet. The English rock singer best known for his work with Whitesnake and Deep Purple tells it like it is. Indoor pool & private grotto & media room.

An overview video of the four bedroom, six bathroom retreat can be seen below: