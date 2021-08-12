WHITESNAKE Frontman DAVID COVERDALE Pays Tribute To Session Player MIKE FINNIGAN - "So Very Sad To Hear Of The Passing Of This Fantastic Man And Incredible Musician"

Celebrity Access is reporting that keyboardist / vocalist / session musician Mike Finnigan has passed away at age 76 following a battle with kidney cancer on Wednesday, August 11th. He worked and performed with a host of artists including Buddy Guy, Bonnie Raitt, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Jimi Hendrix. He also provided keyboards for the legendary blues and soul singer Etta James for more than two decades.

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale paid tribute to Finnigan via Twitter

So very sad to hear the news of the passing of this fantastic man & incredible musician…I was honoured to work with him on my ‘Into The LIGHT’ album…Heartbreaking…💔💔💔🙏🙏🙏❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥



Legendary Keyboardist & Session Player Mike Finnigan Dead At 76 https://t.co/Xlf3yQmNY6 — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) August 11, 2021

After being unveiled as the first ever recipient of The Rocks Honours Award, the legendary David Coverdale spoke to Planet Rock's Wyatt back in July about his retirement plans, the future of Whitesnake, working with Glenn Hughes and more. Watch below:

Whitesnake recently announced shows in Spain and France as part of their upcoming Farewell Tour.

The band are confirmed for Rock Imperium Festival 2022, taking place at Parque El Batel in Cartagena, Spain from June 24 - 25. Tickets here

Says Coverdale: "We are so incredibly excited to announce our participation in the Rock Imperium Festival as part of the forthcoming Farewell Tour... We can't wait to see you and play for you!"

Whitesnake are also booked to play Hellfest 2022, in Clisson, France on June 23. Ticketshere.

Coverdale adds: "We are so incredibly excited to announce our participation in one of Europe’s greatest festivals as part of the forthcoming Farewell Tour."