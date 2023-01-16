WHITESNAKE / WINGER Guitarist REB BEACH To Appear On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE

This week's episode of the In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie podcast features special guest Reb Don't miss the live premiere on Ryan Roxie's official YouTube channel on Friday, January 20th at 12 pm EST.

Don't miss this chance to hear directly from Reb Beach about his extraordinary career, insights, and experiences. Tune in and get ready to be inspired! Reb has been playing guitar for Whitesnake since 2003. He's also made a name for himself in Winger, Dokken, and Black Swan.

In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie is a podcast hosted by Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie. The show features in-depth conversations with the world's hardest working musicians and entertainers... the ones that grind, the ones that commit, the ones who make their dreams come true... in the trenches.

In April 2022, vocalist Robin McAuley (McAuley Schenker Group), guitarist Reb Beach (Winger, Whitesnake), bassist Jeff Pilson (Foreigner, Dokken), and drummer Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, Mr. Big), otherwise known as Black Swan, returned with a second album, Generation Mind.

Produced and recorded by Jeff Pilson at Pilsound Studios in LA, with Matt Starr’s drums being recorded at On Deck Sound Studios, Generation Mind is another outstanding showcase for the musical talents of the instrumental players in the band as well as McAuley’s powerful voice, which seems to defy age. Black Swan has again produced something fresh, heavy, intensely melodic and an album that is certainly not a mish-mash of the members other bands, but it’s own unique sonic entity.

Generation Mind is a killer slice of melodic hard rock/metal from seasoned players who defied all expectations on their debut by having gelled musically so cohesively. And now, having established their sonic signature and being more in tune with one another's songwriting, they have taken the blueprint of Shake The World and taken it to the next level on Generation Mind.

