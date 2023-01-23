WHO BROUGHT THE DOG Featuring THE NEW BLACK Members To Release Three Singles In February, Announce Album Release Show For Würzburg, Germany
January 23, 2023, 44 minutes ago
Who Brought The Dog mastermind and The New Black guitarist Fabian "Fabs" Schwarz has checked in with the following update:
"Looks like we have a plan for next month.... three brand new singles, two amazing videos, and in the end a full album and a release show."
Who Brought The Dog recently re-recorded a song from their last album, No World Order, to introduce our new singer, Fludid (The New Black). Pick up "Saviour To None" for free here.