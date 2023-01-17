WHO ON EARTH Release Live Video For "Black Swan" With Special Guest MIKE ORLANDO

New Jersey hard rock outfit, Who On Earth, have dropped a new live video for their track "Black Swan". Filmed at the band's hometown show at Starland Ballroom last November, the new video is highlighted by a powerhouse performance from veteran guitarist Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob), who also plays guitar on the band's new album, Blame.

Speaking about his contributions as producer on Blame, and performing "Black Swan" live, Orlando shares: "It was an absolute pleasure working with Who On Earth on their debut album, Blame, as producer, engineer, mixing/mastering AND guest guitarist. Jumping onstage to close out the record release show with Black Swan was an absolute blast. I look forward to having these guys back down at Sonic Stomp Studios for their next record. Great guys, great tunes. Who On Earth, you gotta check it out... you just gotta!"

Watch the video below.

Blame tracklisting:

"The Price"

"Black Swan"

"H8-Triarch"

"Down & Out"

"Unbeaten"

"We Don't Belong"

"Set Me Free"

"Monster In A Jar"

"On The Brink"

"Watch The Fires Burn"

"Black Swan" live video:

"Down & Out" lyric video:

Lineup:

Coosh - vocals

Pete Rizzi - bass

Joe D' Aqui - drums