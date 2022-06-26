Who Really Wrote The AC/DC Classic "You Shook Me All Night Long"?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"In 1980, AC/DC lead singer Bon Scott died under tragic and mysterious circumstances, missing his band’s big break, Back In Black, by a matter of months. His replacement, another iconic rocker, named Brian Johnson was selected by guitarists and brothers Angus and Malcolm Young. They all picked up the pieces and penned the biggest rock album of all time. Yet questions linger about how much of the album they actually wrote. Following the trail of a supposed 40-year cover-up, today we examine the testimonies of bandmates, girlfriends, and confidants to uncover the authorship of the superior rocker 'You Shook Me All Night Long' from the '80s masterpiece."