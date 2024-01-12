WHOM GODS DESTROY Feat. DEREK SHERINIAN, RON "BUMBLEFOOT" THAL, DINO JELUSICK Reveal Debut Album Details; "In The Name Of War" Single And Video Out Now

Whom Gods Destroy, the formidable new progressive metal group formed by keyboardist Derek Sherinian, guitarist Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal, and vocalist Dino Jelusick, along with the potent rhythm section of bassist Yas Nomura and drummer Bruno Valverde, are pleased to announce their debut album, Insanium, to be released on March 15 worldwide via InsideOutMusic.

As a first appetizer for Insanium, Whom Gods Destroy are launching the first single and opening track off their upcoming debut album. Check out the dynamic track, “In The Name Of War”, in a video directed by Vicente Cordero / Industrialism Films and edited by Vojan Koceić / PILOTstudio below.

Whom Gods Destroy guitarist Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal commented about “In The Name Of War” as follows: "Derek, Dino and I began writing this song in 2020, it was the first song we wrote together. This song captures a lot of what the band is about, it's a good example of what to expect from the album. The song gets pretty intense when the band kicks in, an unexpected contrast, the music tells the story alongside the lyrics - the Eastern scale melody in the chorus followed by the 'war drum' pattern, the bridge feeling like it's heading toward something, an urgency..."

Insanium will be available on Standard CD Jewelcase, Digital Album, Ltd. 2CD Mediabook (with the bonus track “Requiem”, as well as the entire album as bonus instrumental disc) and as Gatefold 2LP & LP-Booklet on 180g. vinyl in the following variants:

- Black 2LP

- Dark Green 2LP (Ltd. 500x copies from www.insideoutshop.de & various other retailers)

- Custard Colored 2LP (Ltd. 1000x copies at all US outlets)

Insanium tracklisting:

"In The Name Of War"

"Over Again"

"The Decision"

"Crawl"

"Find My Way Back"

"Crucifier"

"Keeper Of The Gate"

"Hypernova 158"

"Insanium"

Whom Gods Destroy lineup (from left to right in photo at top):

Bruno Valverde Drums

Yas Nomura Bass

Dino Jelusick Vocals

Derek Sherinian Keyboards

Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal Guitars

(Photo - Greg Vorobiov)