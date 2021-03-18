Why Grave Digger Remains the Most Famous Monster Truck On The Planet

If you were to wander around and ask 100 people in public to call you a monster truck, there is a high chance that most of them will answer with "Grave Digger." While there are definitely other monster trucks that have made names for themselves over the years, including Maximum Destruction, Monster Mutt, and, of course, Bigfoot, Grave Digger is still the standard for most people.

The Story

Grave Digger has a past dating from almost 40 years ago. Dennis Anderson, who ultimately spent about 35 years driving the Grave Digger, installed the original Grave Digger in 1982. Using a 1957 Ford pickup truck, Anderson built Grave Digger, and he used it mostly as a mud bogger at first. The truck earned rave reviews for its ability to crush cars, and Anderson decided to stop using it as a mud bugger and start using it like a monster truck instead.

There was a monster truck, though, during one of his early mud bogging series, which was intended to make an appearance and never showed. Anderson told the show's promoter that he would be delighted to use Grave Digger, which at the time had big tractor tires on it, to smash some cars. He was invited to do it by the promoter and Grave Digger was a success right from the start.

If, right from the start, Grave Digger had not been named Grave Digger, would it have ended up being as famous as it was? Obviously, there is no way of telling. However, you might argue that over the years the name has played a significant role in its success, and its name has a very fascinating back story to it.

Some of his friend mud boggers spoke trash to him about how beat-up it looked when Anderson first showed his truck to the world. He replied by saying, "I'm going to take this old junk and dig you a grave with it." And the name Grave Digger was born just like that. It sort of makes you wonder what would have happened if the fellow mud boggers of Anderson didn't give him a hard time with his truck.

He used a 1951 Ford van to repair it when wanting to avoid the use of Grave Digger as a mud bogger in 1984 so that he could concentrate on using it as a monster truck. It was decorated with silver and blue paint, so those were the colors Anderson had at first stuck with. What’s more, it’s still setting Grave Digger apart from the pack just like it did all the way back then.



New Look

But Anderson realized by 1986 that the truck needed a different look that would set it apart from the crowd, so he gave Grave Digger the task of painting the black cemetery. Since then, the theme has evolved a lot on the outside of Grave Digger and now includes a lot of vivid green and purple colors. Even so, the Grave Digger theme that Anderson used for the first time over 30 years ago remains.