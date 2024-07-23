Why is Sleep Token So Controversial for a Metal Band?

Plato, Greek Philosopher – “Music is a moral law. It gives soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and charm and gaiety to life and to everything.”

They sing good songs, and their performances are electrifying, but they get insulted and trolled more. Why?

It is not a new thing to see some people say bad things about artists. Fame and art usually often attract people who love it and those who love hating it. Usually, the creators of those arts will be at the receiving end of some people’s hate. They will share their dissatisfaction, even if it is personal and has nothing to do with the creator. It's like two sides of a coin. On one side, the overs stand, hailing, and on the other are the haters, who swore an oath of allegiance never to stop talking or typing ridiculous comments. But how did Sleep Token get so vile?

The Rise To Fame

Bill Murray, American Actor And Comedian – “There aren't many downsides to being rich, other than paying taxes and having relatives asking for money. But being famous, that's a 24-hour job right there.”

They started uniquely in 2016. They’re a group. They recorded a couple of demos and wanted to break into the world. Luckily, and thanks to their talent., their first album, Sundowning, got everyone’s attention in 2019. The title, if you remember, was Sundowning.

People loved them, and it’s not just about their charisma or their sounds. It’s more about the raw emotions in each of their songs combined with the djent of guitars. Then, the visuals came for the album, and everyone was in awe. They called themselves ‘Sleep Token’ and created a backstory about worshiping a kind of deity called sleep.

Word spread quickly, and Sundowning started to gain recognition. Everywhere you go, you see the videos of their songs, either ‘Hypnosis’ or ‘Missing Limbs.’ Their name became as popular as their songs and the warmth that came with them.

Fun fact: no one really knows the band members' identities, and they don’t usually address the audience.





The Backlash Begins

Then, in 2023, things started to happen in the opposite direction. They released their third album, “Take Me Back To Eden.” First, the album was well-received and hyped to the heavens. The same year, Revolver Magazine named them “Artist of the Year.” This was the start of the comments and criticisms.

Sleep Token showed off their guitars — classic type, by one of the best guys who make them, Jackson’s Custom Shop. This only made the comments get worse and even worse when they premiered their new masks. Some comments said things like ‘Sleep Token is overrated’ or ‘their music is bland…basic.’ But we all listened to them, and none of these criticisms were valid. Sleep Token has never come to profess originality.

Fans love them for one reason. Each time they come on stage, each time their songs are played, it gives that ecstatic feeling people want.

They Aren't Alone

Of course, Sleep Token is not the first to ever be criticized for making good music and expanding its reach. Hate follows this type of achievement, and we have seen the same happen to famous artists like:

● Creed

● Nickelback

● Chad Kroeger

Fame usually attracts some hate, and Sleep Token are currently experiencing their versions of it.