Why Metal Should Be Featured in The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Over the years, the Super Bowl halftime show has featured some of the biggest names in the history of music. From Michael Jackson to Paul McCartney, this live event has staged artists from different musical backgrounds and performances from different artistic areas. Nonetheless, organizers have never shown much interest in diversifying their lineups and have even kept many musical genres at bay. Heavy metal or metal is one of those genres that has never been represented in this show. However, we feel like there are plenty of reasons for metal to be featured in one of the biggest musical events on TV.

Super Bowl: A Worldwide Event

American football may not be very popular outside the American continent, but the annual championship game of the NFL always makes headlines across the globe. With over 100 million viewers tuning in, the Super Bowl is one of the most-watched sporting events in the world and involves millions of dollars in investments.

However, finding out the winner of the NFL is just one side of it. The halftime show is the perfect opportunity to showcase a particular artist or genre to the world. As a result, this is part of the reason a metal act should stand on one of the biggest stages on the planet. Of course, it is well known that this event is deeply related to pop culture and, in turn, prefers mainstream acts and artists. Nonetheless, metal is not only a well-established musical genre, it is also that of some of the biggest musical acts in history, including Metallica and Iron Maiden.

Metal As An Art Form

While it is understandable that the halftime show's sponsor, Pepsi, designs the musical performance, ratings have been dropping every year, with the exception of 2022. The 2022 halftime show triumphed because it focused on one genre of music, rather than trying to cover all bases. In this sense, a metal act could appeal to audiences, as alternative artists are known for putting on an impressive show. In fact, this was the case when artists such as Aerosmith, The Rolling Stones, and The Who played the halftime show.

Live metal acts tend to rely not only on intense musical performances but also on a high degree of drama that goes beyond pleasant choreography. Metal bands can deliver the sort of impactful and artistic performance that captivates fans and casual listeners alike. Simultaneously, metal music can provide a type of visual spectacle that truly sets it apart from other musical genres like pop, R&B, and hip-hop.

Ultimately, while metal has been deemed unfit, it is surprising that, in what many call the dying age of television, musical acts and genres that push the boundaries and offer audiences something they don’t see every day aren’t being featured enough. This reality is something that isn’t likely to change any time soon, but either way, metal lives on.