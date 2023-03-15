Why Writing Her Favourite HEART Album Track Devastated Singer ANN WILSON; Professor Of Rock Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock is back with a new video, which can be viewed below.

A message states: "Wow, we're in for a treat today, the greatest female rock singer in history, Ann Wilson takes us through her band Heart’s greatest hidden gems including a walk through their peak in the 70s. After Dreamboat Annie, their first album made the global superstars they had a legal battle with their label Mushroom Records when the label released their follow-up album without the band’s approval and unfinished. They fought them and were able to get them to stop production and a judge gave them just two days to finish songs, mix, and master theirs. So two versions exist. Also, the story of this legend’s favourite album track, and how it devastated her to write it. Coming up next."