WILDSTREET Release New Single "Set It Off"; Official Lyric Video Available

US glam rockers Wildstreet released their last single, "Still Love You", in late 2020. Today (February 15th) they have released the new single "Set It Off" today, "a riff-driven anthem that runs the listener through the finish line. Its message is simple, be yourself and stand up for what you believe. There will be set-backs, scars & bruises but you have to pick yourself up because you will make it to the top."

Check out "Set It Off", available on all digital platforms, here.

"Still Love You" and "Set It Off" are both on Wildstreet's highly anticipated full-length album, Wildstreet III, which will be released on Golden Robot Records in 2021. Details to follow.

"Set It Off"

"Still Love You"