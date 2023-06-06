WILL HAVEN – “Diablito” Music Video Released

“Diablito” is the incinerating new single from Sacramento, California-based metallic hardcore/noise metal veterans Will Haven. A video for the song has been unveiled today as the newest song advancing the band’s seventh album, VII, nearing release on Minus Head Records this July.

Arguably the heaviest and darkest material from Will Haven to date, the ten songs on VII take longtime fans back to the band’s earliest releases, while the band continues to expand on their atmospheric and immersive qualities. VII was recorded at Pus Cavern Studios in Sacramento, engineered by Joe Johnston (Deftones, Dance Gavin Dance, Hoods), produced and mixed by Joe Johnston and Will Haven, and mastered by Alan Douches at West West Side Music. The record also features guest vocals and additional lyrics on “Evolution Of A Man” by Reykjavik Osburn Bigfeather, and the final note of “La Ultima Nota” was played by Will Haven fans.

The video for the new “Diablito” single was written and directed by David Owen Blackley for Her Name Is Murder Productions.

Guitarist Jeff Irwin reveals, “This was one of the earlier tracks I wrote for the record, but it evolved all the way up to when we were recording it. I would take the song home even after the studio and work on the ending trying to make it something epic, I think we finally added all my ambient guitars at the end of our last few sessions, and it’s one of my favorite songs on the album. Grady came up with the name of the song and he wanted to base the lyrics off our record El Diablo. That is a very important record to us, and we were coming up on our 25th anniversary of it while writing VII, so we wanted to give a tip of the cap to that record. Grady is a genius when it comes to writing.”

VII will be released on July 7, on CD, LP, and digital platforms. Find pre-ordering options at Bandcamp where “5 Of Fire” and "Wings Of Mariposa" are streaming, here.

Will Haven will play their hometown release show for VII on July 7. In August, the band has announced the Carpe Diem/Vll Tour, with shows in California, Nevada, and Utah from August 24 through 31 including a set at Crucialfest in Salt Lake City on August 26 alongside Whores, Portrayal Of Guilt, Bongzilla, Cloakroom, and many others. The tour will see Will Haven performing their Carpe Diem album in its entirety, in addition to new material from VII and more, and will also see original bassist Mike Martin returning to the lineup for the shows. The band then travels to play Furnace Fest in Birmingham on September 23 alongside Hatebreed, Turnstile, Bane, Youth Of Today, Judge, Terror, Strife, and dozens more.

VII tracklisting:

"Luna"

"5 Of Fire"

"For All Future Time"

"Evolution Of A Man"

"Paloma’s Blessing"

"Wings Of Mariposa"

"Diablito"

"No Stars To Guide Me"

"Feeding The Soil"

"La Ultima Nota"

"Diablito" video:

"5 Of Fire" video:

"Wings Of Mariposa" video:

See the band’s confirmed dates below and watch for additional updates to post as VII draws near.

July

7 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s (VII release show)

August (Carpe Diem/VII Tour)

25 – Reno, NV – Alturas Bar

26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Crucialfest

27 – Las Vegas, NV – Divebar

29 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

30 – Los Angeles, CA – Knitting Factory

31 – San Francisco, CA – DNA Upstairs

September

23 – Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest

Will Haven lineup:

Grady Avenell – vocals

Jeff Irwin – guitar/keyboard/vocals

Mitch Wheeler – drums

Adrien Contreras – bass

Sean Bivins – keyboards/piano

(Photo - Eric Rivera)