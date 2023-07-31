Win Autographed Bass Guitar And Phone Call From CINDERELLA Legend ERIC BRITTINGHAM; Additional Guitars Signed By LITA FORD, GEORGE LYNCH, REB BEACH, PAUL TAYLOR And PETE EVICK Available To Win

Eric Brittingham, best known as the bass player from multi-platinum hard rock icons Cinderella, has been collaborating with the team at Treatment Relief Help Corp. for several years now. And because of that long standing relationship you have the opportunity to win one of his prized bass guitars along with a wall case.

Eric has autographed and is donating a Dean bass to the winner of a raffle supporting the Treatment Relief Help Corp. charity, “I’ve been working with Bruce Sisk at Treatment Relief Help Corp. for a while now and I’ve seen how well run his charities and events always are,” remarks Brittingham. “He’s throwing money to good causes and I’m more than happy to be involved in it.”

To qualify to win, please head to treatmentrelief.org/raffle and enter the raffle by clicking on the “Tickets” button. Raffle tickets are $10 each and every ticket purchase guarantees the purchaser a chance to win one of three guitars - the bass autographed by Eric, a guitar autographed by Lita Ford and a guitar autographed by George Lynch, Reb Beach, Paul Taytlor and Pete Evick. Eric Brittingham will pick the raffle winners at random on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

All proceeds from the raffle will be going to the citizens of Rio, West Virginia (population under 200, almost all elderly) who each live on an average of $500 – 600 per month of Supplemental Security Income and are struggling just to survive. “We’re wanting to take the burden off of these people by setting up accounts with local food outlets so that the citizens of Rio can buy food without taking any money out of their own pockets,” says Treatment Relief Help Corp. founder Bruce Sisk. “100% of the proceeds will go to the Rio citizens - not a portion, literally every penny.”

Treatment Relief Help Corp is a 501 c (3) tax deductible organization EIN 82-4906601 helping people with financial needs.