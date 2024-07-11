WIND ROSE - Italian Dwarven Power Metal Army To Release Trollslayer Album In October; "Rock And Stone" Single / Video Out Now

Dwarven power metal warriors, Wind Rose, have officially returned to the forge, announcing a new album, Trollslayer, set for release on October 4 via Napalm Records.

Kicking off this epic new chapter is the single “Rock And Stone”, a catchy medieval anthem fully inspired by the Deep Rock Galactic video game. This track joins the band’s consistently delivered powerful hits since their formation in 2009, including viral sensation “Diggy Diggy Hole”, which has amassed over 50 million streams across various platforms.

Cementing their status as one of today's premier power metal bands, the TikTok metal sensation (with almost half a million followers on the platform) is currently headlining a South American tour. This fall, they will join heavy metal legends Powerwolf and Hammerfall for the eagerly awaited Wolfsnächte 2024 tour.

Wind Rose on “Rock And Stone”: “Dwarfs from around the world, WE HEARD YOU! We teamed up with Deep Rock Galactic to release our new single “Rock And Stone”, which will be the ultimate anthem of Dwarf Metal! If You don’t Rock and Stone, You ain’t coming home!”

Watch the video for “Rock And Stone” below.

Trollslayer follows the success of Warfront (2022), which debuted in the Top 10 on the US Current Hard Music Albums chart. Arriving right before their biggest European tour ever alongside Powerwolf and HammerFall, this album promises to be the perfect blend of signature party anthems alongside select deeper, more serious tracks. Exploding onto the scene with viral appearances on TikTok and amassing almost half a million followers on the platform, as well as almost a million monthly listeners, Wind Rose have solidified their reputation as a powerhouse in the modern power metal scene.

Wind Rose on the new album Trollslayer: “We spent more than 2 years working on Trollslayer, a new Dwarf Metal opera that will entertain you with fast riffs, beer and fun. With Trollslayer we didn’t only keep all the key elements of Dwarf metal, we also brought back the fast paced rhythms typical of our previous albums. Both Wintersaga and Warfront have had a great impact on our fans, even if they have many differences in style. With Trollslayer we unified all the best features of both albums and we are delivering what we believe is the best Dwarf Metal experience so far. We can’t wait to play some of these new songs live for you, are you ready?!”

Trollslayer starts-off with the epic instrumental “Of Ice and Blood”, setting the stage for the fiery energy to come. Next up is the electrifying “Dance of the Axes”, a potent mix of catchy refrains and guttural growls. It is directly followed by two party anthems, “The Great Feast Underground” – which overtakes the listener with crazy dwarven drinking rhythms – as well as throwing the gauntlet with the anthem “Rock and Stone”, a party track inspired by space dwarf first-person shooter video game Deep Rock Galactic. The album continues with three deep and catchy anthems – the fast “Home of the Twilight”, the upbeat “To Be a Dwarf”, and the Warhammer-inspired title track “Trollslayer”. The album concludes with the gripping “No More Sorrow”, showcasing Wind Rose's ability to weave moments of emotional depth into their music. This track proves that even the mightiest dwarven warriors carry the weight of loss and hardship!

Trollslayer brings the listener into an unforgettable journey through the caves of metal, capturing the epic, medieval spirit of the dwarves!

Trollslayer will be available in the following formats:

- 1CD Digipack & Tankard – Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive – strictly limited to 300

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Gold, Slipmat, Vinyl Booklet – strictly limited to 200

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Black / White Marbled – strictly limited to 200

- 1CD Digipack & Shirt Bundle

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- 1CD Digipack

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Silver –North America Indies Exclusive – strictly limited to 500

- Digital Album

- 1CD Digipak w/ signed autograph card – (limited North American Newbury Comics exclusive)

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Black w/ signed autograph card – (limited North American Newbury Comics exclusive)

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Trans Clear Red marbled – Wind Rose store exclusive – strictly limited to 500

Pre-order here.

Trollslayer tracklisting:

"Of Ice And Blood"

"Dance Of The Axes"

"The Great Feast Underground"

"Rock And Stone"

"To Be A Dwarf"

"Home Of The Twilight"

"Trollslayer"

"Legacy Of The Forge"

"No More Sorrow"

"Rock And Stone" video:

Wind Rose are:

Francesco Cavalieri - Vocals

Claudio Falconcini - Guitars

Federico Meranda - Keyboards

Cristiano Bertocchi - Bass

Federico Gatti - Drums

(Photo - Tommaso Barletta)