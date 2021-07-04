WINGER - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Houston Show Streaming; First Gig Of The Year
July 4, 2021, an hour ago
On May 7th, Winger played their first show of 2021 at Warehouse Live in Houston, TX. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is available below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Midnight Driver of a Love Machine"
"Junkyard Dog (Tears on Stone)"
"Easy Come Easy Go"
"Hungry"
"Pull Me Under"
"Down Incognito"
- John Roth solo -
"Time to Surrender"
"Rainbow in the Rose"
"Miles Away"
"Rat Race"
"Headed for a Heartbreak"
"Can't Get Enuff"
"Deal With the Devil"
"Madalaine"
"Seventeen"