WINGER - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Houston Show Streaming; First Gig Of The Year

On May 7th, Winger played their first show of 2021 at Warehouse Live in Houston, TX. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Midnight Driver of a Love Machine"

"Junkyard Dog (Tears on Stone)"

"Easy Come Easy Go"

"Hungry"

"Pull Me Under"

"Down Incognito"

- John Roth solo -

"Time to Surrender"

"Rainbow in the Rose"

"Miles Away"

"Rat Race"

"Headed for a Heartbreak"

"Can't Get Enuff"

"Deal With the Devil"

"Madalaine"

"Seventeen"