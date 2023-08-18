WINGER Launch Official Music Video For "Voodoo Fire"

Winger have released a music video for "Voodoo Fire", a track from the band's new album, Seven. Watch below:

Winger's new album, Seven, was produced by Kip Winger and recorded in Nashville, distributed worldwide by Frontiers Records. Order on CD/LP/Digital here.

Seven tracklisting:

"Proud Desperado"

"Heaven’s Falling"

"Tears Of Blood"

"Resurrect Me"

"Voodoo Fire"

"Broken Glass"

"It’s Okay"

"Stick The Knife In And Twist"

"One Light To Burn"

"Do Or Die"

"Time Bomb"

"It All Comes Back Around"

"Tears Of Blood" video:

"It All Comes Back Around" video:

"Proud Desperado" video: