WINGER - Seven Album Audio Teaser Streaming

In celebration of their 35 years as a touring and recording act, multi-platinum band, Winger, will release their new album, Seven, on May 5. The 12-track album, produced by Kip Winger and recorded in Nashville, will be distributed worldwide by Frontiers Records.

Seven, the band's first new release since 2014's Better Days Comin', is now available for pre-order on CD/LP/Digital here. A preview of the entire record is available below.

The album's first single, "Proud Desperado," is now available for streaming/download on all digital music platforms and a music video can be seen below.

Seven tracklisting:

"Proud Desperado"

"Heaven’s Falling"

"Tears Of Blood"

"Resurrect Me"

"Voodoo Fire"

"Broken Glass"

"It’s Okay"

"Stick The Knife In And Twist"

"One Light To Burn"

"Do Or Die"

"Time Bomb"

"It All Comes Back Around"

"Proud Desperado" video:

Winger are one of the only bands formed during the late '80s that still features all original members - Kip Winger, Reb Beach, Rod Morgenstein, and Paul Taylor. Guitarist John Roth was added in 1992.

To support the new album, Winger will begin extensive touring beginning with a UK tour with Steel Panther in May, followed by a US tour with the Tom Keifer Band in June. Additionally, the band will do a number of headline shows throughout the summer.

Tour dates, tickets, and VIPs are available for all shows at wingertheband.com/.

(Photo - Christopher Carroll)