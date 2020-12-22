WINGS OF DESTINY Release New Single "City On Fire"; Lyric Video

Power metal lords, Wings Of Destiny, are back with their brand new original single, "City On Fire", out via Wormholedeath worldwide. A lyric video for the song can be found below.

"City On Fire" is the first single taken from the band's upcoming new album, Memento Mori. The track is available on all digital platforms here.

About the new upcoming album Memento Mori: "The album will be characterized by power-speed & heavy with neoclassical parts and very modern sound, taking the elegant production to another level and keeping our very particular sound."

Wings Of Destiny is a power metal band originally from Costa Rica, founded at the end of 2013, influenced by such bands as Helloween, Rhapsody Of Fire, Angra and Symphony X; nevertheless through the time the band managed to develop a very particular and recognizable sound creating a cult following among fans all around the world. Wings of Destiny was originally called "Destiny", but due to the existence of another band of the same name, decided to change its name to Wings Of Destiny (known, also, as WOD) in 2014.