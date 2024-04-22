WINTERSUN Mastermind JARI MÄENPÄÄ - "My Story As A Metal Frontman"; Video

Wintersun mastermind Jari Mäenpää recently sat down with Chaoszine to discuss his journey as a metal vocalist. Watch the video below:

Wintersun recently completed Time II. The album has been in the works since 2012’s Time I and has been delayed multiple times due to various reasons. Wintersun’s last full-length was 2017’s The Forest Seasons. Time II is due out on August 30.

Wintersun is offering the Time Package on Indiegogo.

Time Package:

• Time II NEW ALBUM

• Time II bonus versions: Instrumental, Isolated Tracks, Singles, and Dynamic

• Time II high-resolution 8K wide format album booklet

• Time I 2.0

• Time I 2.0 bonus versions: Instrumental, Isolated Tracks, Singles, and Dynamic

• Time I 2.0 enhanced album booklet

• The Forest Seasons Loud And Modern

• The Forest Seasons Loud And Modern Instrumental

• The Forest Seasons Loud And Modern 5K "Night Theme" album booklet

• Completely new mix and master of Loneliness (Winter) Acoustic

• Wintersun - Legendary Early Demos (5 hours of early unreleased Wintersun music, 56 tracks in five albums)

• Wintersun - Legendary Early Demos 4K album booklets

• SECRET SPECIAL ITEMS (Only revealed to those who will order the TIME PACKAGE)

The Legendary Early Demos contains 5 hours of early Wintersun music made by Jari and comes with five different hour-long albums. The songs were recorded around 1992-2000 and contain some the first demos of the debut Wintersun album and the first demo of “One With The Shadows” from Time II. All songs have been newly remastered for modern standards and contains 4K booklets for every album crafted by Cameron Gray and Jari Mäenpää.

Wintersun has released new song “Fountain Of Life” from the Legendary Early Demos.

"‘Fountain Of Life’ is a four-part epic song with some progressive elements. I wrote and recorded it around 2000 with a 16-track hard disc recorder, Roland VS-1680. While it would require a big orchestration and a massive production to fully bring it to life (maybe someday!), I hope you can feel the potential and magic of this demo. Let the song inspire you never to give up, no matter what you're going through in life. Never surrender! TO VICTORY!!!" - Jari

Check out previously released demo "The Steel Of The Gods":

"This album has been the biggest challenge in my life and I'm still kinda surprised it is finally done." – Jari Mäenpää

“The day finally came: Time II is done!! Couldn’t be happier!” – Jukka Koskinen (bassist)

"I thought this day would never arrive and when Jari sent me a message that Time II was ready I still couldn’t understand that we were finally done after all the obstacles and challenges. I am more than happy now. Cheers!" – Kai Hahto (drummer)

"Whoa, I think Jari surprised us all! I’m happy that after all these years the album is finally ready!" – Teemu Mäntysaari (guitarist)

Time II tracklisting:

“Fields Of Snow”

“The Way Of The Fire”

“One With The Shadows”

“Ominous Clouds”

“Storm”

“Silver Leaves”

Teaser: