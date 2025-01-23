WISHBONE ASH At The BBC 1970-1988 To Arrive In March; Set Includes Hardback Book, 11 CDs Of Live Material, Performance DVD

Madfish Music proudly presents Wishbone Ash At The BBC 1970-1988, an extraordinary collection of iconic performances, rare recordings, and behind-the-scenes gems, captured over nearly two decades from one of the most celebrated bands in rock history.

Four years in the making and shaped by the input of devoted fans and band members alike, this long-awaited release is the definitive archive of Wishbone Ash's unforgettable relationship with the BBC. The set will be available on March 25.

Packaged in a protective slipcase, the audiovisual book set is comprised of:

- 11 CDs of electrifying live material including never-before-heard sessions and performances, expertly restored and remastered by Pete Reynolds. Includes iconic shows from the Paris Theatre, Glasgow Apollo and Hammersmith Odeon, as well as performances on John Peel’s Sunday Concert, Sounds of the Seventies, Top Gear + more.

- A DVD of Old Grey Whistle Test footage from 1971, 1977 & 1980. Includes rare outtakes, full performances, and behind-the-scenes moments.

- A beautifully bound 72-page hardback book, complete with rare photos, session documentation from the BBC vaults and exclusive insights from the band.

For fans, collectors, and newcomers alike, this is the ultimate treasure trove of Ash’s signature melodic twin-lead guitars and progressive rock mastery. The wait is over.

View the complete tracklisting and pre-order your copy, here.

(Photo - Dick Barnatt)