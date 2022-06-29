WITCHERY Debut Music Video For New Single "Witching Hour"

Swedish blackened thrash metal pioneers, Witchery, will release their eighth studio album, Nightside, worldwide on July 22 via Century Media Records. The band have launched the music video for the new single, "Witching Hour", which can be found below.

Following 2017’s much acclaimed I Am Legion album, Nightside was recorded with the Witchery lineup consisting of Jensen (guitar, The Haunted / ex-Seance), Rickard Rimfält (guitar, Seance), Angus Norder (vocals, Nekrokraft), Victor Brandt (bass, Dimmu Borgir / ex-Entombed A.D.) - who now officially replaces longtime bassist Sharlee D’Angelo – and Chris Barkensjö (drums, LIK / ex-Kaamos).

The album was once again mixed and produced by Daniel Bergstrand (Behemoth, In Flames, etc.) and includes artwork by Andreas “Diaz” Pettersson.

Nightside features brief guest appearances on vocals by Jeff Walker (Carcass, on “A Forest Of Burning Coffins”, as well as guest guitar leads by Hank Shermann (Mercyful Fate, on “Left Hand March”), Simon Johansson (Wolf, on “Crucifix And Candle”) and Maciek Ofstad (Kvelertak, on “Don’t Burn The Witch”).

Nightside will be released in the following formats: jewelcase CD, 180g. vinyl LP (either as black vinyl or as limited transparent red vinyl of 500x copies via CM Distro/Mailorder) and as digital album. Pre-orders for Nightside start today and are available, here.

Nightside tracklisting:

"Witching Hour"

"Don’t Burn The Witch"

"Storm Of The Unborn"

"Er steht in Flammen"

"Popecrusher"

"Left Hand March"

"Under the Altar"

"Churchburner"

"Crucifix And Candle"

"A Forest Of Burning Coffins"

"Witching Hour" video:

"Nightside"

"Popecrusher" video:

Witchery is:

Angus Norder (vocals)

Jensen (rhythm guitars)

Rickard Rimfält (rhythm and solo guitars)

Victor Brandt (bass guitar)

Chris Barkensjö (drums)