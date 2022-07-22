WITCHERY Debut "Storm Of The Unborn" Lyric video; Nightside Album Out Now

Masters of infernal metal since their inception 25 years ago, Swedish blackened thrash metal pioneers, Witchery, have just released their 8th studio album Nightside, worldwide today via Century Media Records. To celebrate the release, the band have just dropped the lyric video for “Storm Of The Unborn”, created by Cloud Music Typography.

“The day of the Nightside album release is upon us, and along with it we have a lyrical video chosen to show the diversity of the album. 'Storm Of The Unborn' is a slower, more atmospheric track compared to the two previously released videos from the album. It also comes with more atmosphere-setting sound fx, something I grew to love from listening to other great concept albums (perhaps best exemplified by Queensryche's Operation: Mindcrime). So, get a glass of your favorite beverage, find some shade from the current sun-on-steroids (at least here in northern Europe at the moment!) and enjoy this our first endeavor of creating a concept album of our own,” states Witchery mastermind and guitarist Jensen.

Following 2017’s much acclaimed I Am Legion album, Nightside was recorded with the Witchery lineup consisting of Jensen (guitar, The Haunted / ex-Seance), Rickard Rimfält (guitar, Seance), Angus Norder (vocals, Nekrokraft), Victor Brandt (bass, Dimmu Borgir / ex-Entombed A.D.) - who now officially replaces longtime bassist Sharlee D’Angelo – and Chris Barkensjö (drums, LIK / ex-Kaamos).

The album was once again mixed and produced by Daniel Bergstrand (Behemoth, In Flames, etc.) and includes artwork by Andreas “Diaz” Pettersson.

Nightside features brief guest appearances on vocals by Jeff Walker (Carcass, on “A Forest Of Burning Coffins”, as well as guest guitar leads by Hank Shermann (Mercyful Fate, on “Left Hand March”), Simon Johansson (Wolf, on “Crucifix And Candle”) and Maciek Ofstad (Kvelertak, on “Don’t Burn The Witch”).

Nightside is released in the following formats: jewelcase CD, 180g. vinyl LP (either as black vinyl or as limited transparent red vinyl of 500x copies via CM Distro/Mailorder) and as digital album. Order Nightside here.

Nightside tracklisting:

"Witching Hour"

"Don’t Burn The Witch"

"Storm Of The Unborn"

"Er steht in Flammen"

"Popecrusher"

"Left Hand March"

"Under the Altar"

"Churchburner"

"Crucifix And Candle"

"A Forest Of Burning Coffins"

"Nightside"

"Witching Hour" video:

"Popecrusher" video:

Witchery is:

Angus Norder (vocals)

Jensen (rhythm guitars)

Rickard Rimfält (rhythm and solo guitars)

Victor Brandt (bass guitar)

Chris Barkensjö (drums)